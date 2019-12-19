VintonUnlimited ‘Holiday Lights’ punch card winner

VintonUnlimited is happy to announce that Jeremy Koopman is the week 2 winner and Ann Fry Gordon is the week 3 winner in the ‘Holiday Lights’ punch card drawing! Both have won Vinton Value Dollars.
The ‘Holiday Lights’ punch card program officially ends on December 24th. We will draw our final weekly winner next week and then one grand prize winner will be drawn as well.
Participating businesses include Arnold Motor Supply, Bobbins & Boards, Cameron Clothing, Cedar River Ink, Henkle Creek Mercantile, Jessy’s Gem Gallery, Kromminga Motors, LaGrange Pharmacy, McDowell’s, Michael & Dowd, Nature’s Corner, Nick’s TV & Appliance, Pourville Art Studio & Gallery, Three D Kitchens, Tootsie’s Ice Cream & More, Unique Metal Artwork by June Stein and Viking Sewing.