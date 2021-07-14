Gucci the Cow went from gaining followers on TikTok to winning the hearts of residents at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab during a visit on Wednesday.
“We take rides across Iowa to restaurants, daycares, schools and hospitals,” owner Mason Corkery of Jesup said. “He loves all the loving.”
Virginia Gay reached out to Corkery to set up a visit from the friendly nine-month calf to surprise and delight of its nursing residents and staff. Gucci got
plenty of pets and scratches during his 30-minute visit and some recalled working with cows and cattle growing up.
“Seeing the looks on their faces all lit up, that’s the most awesome thing about this,” Corkery said.
Gucci went viral on the popular social media app, TikTok, with a visit to the Independence Dairy Queen in March. Since then, Gucci has gained over 209,000 followers and growing. Corkery stated the whole thing was meant for fun and he never saw Gucci becoming an overnight sensation and drawing media attention from across the state.