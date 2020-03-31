Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Hours

Beginning Wednesday, April 1, clinic hours at the Atkins, Urban and Vinton Family Medical Clinics will change as follows until further notice:

Atkins: Monday-Thursday, 7 am - 5 pm and Friday 7 am-4 pm

Urbana: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 7 am - 5 pm and Wednesday 7 am-4 pm

Vinton: Monday-Friday 7 am-5 pm and Saturday 8 am-Noon

There are no changes to the hours at the Van Horne location at this time.

Please visit our website at www.myvgh.org for contact and provider information as well as updates and services details.