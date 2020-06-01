(VINTON, IA) Virginia Gay Hospital, Clinics, Home Health, Nursing & Rehab and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of their annual scholarship awards to area students. This year a total of $10,000 was awarded to high school seniors in the Benton Community, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg school districts pursuing degrees in nursing or human health professions. Awards for the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School district were announced earlier in the month as part of the video presentation for this year’s senior night awards for the school district. Scholarships for students at Benton Community and Center Point-Urbana school districts will be announced at a later date.
The Virginia Gay Hospital Scholarship was established in 1992. This year, six seniors at Vinton-Shellsburg High School were honored with awards of $1,000 each. Leah Bohnsack, Olivia Erhardt, Sonnie Evans, Lillie Lamont, Caroline Lang, and Alyssa Reynolds were selected in part because they plan to pursue a career in a health profession.
This year’s Jeanette M. Miller award winner from Vinton-Shellsburg High School is Kellsie Lane. Kellsie was awarded the $1,000 scholarship, established in 2014 in memory of a hard-working woman who was careful with what she had, lived frugally, and was generous in taking care of those people and institutions that took care of her. Jeannette M. Miller’s donation to the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation will continue to fund this scholarship opportunity for many years in the future. This scholarship is awarded annually to students with plans to pursue a career in nursing. It is also awarded annually to members of the Virginia Gay Hospital nursing staff continuing with their education.
“We believe strongly in the power of education and helping students achieve their dreams,” states Robin Martin, Director of the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation. “We see awarding scholarships as an opportunity to pay back the community we serve in addition to promoting quality health care for the future by encouraging students to seek educational opportunities in the medical field. And we couldn’t be more pleased that all six of these students are already gaining experience in health care by working part-time in various Virginia Gay departments.”
For more information about these scholarship awards, please visit www.myvghfoundation/scholarships.