Vinton, IA. June 4, 2021 – Virginia Gay Hospital Home Health Agency is proud to announce that they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2021 Customer Experience AwardTM. Qualifying for the award in the categories of; Care of Patients, Communications Between Providers and Patients and Care from the Agency's Home Health Providers. Virginia Gay Hospital Home Health Agency displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.
Katie Cox, Director of Virginia Gay Hospital Home Health Agency describes receiving the awards as an honor. “Our team is delighted to have received the feedback we have from our patients and their family members so we could improve and serve them the best way possible”.
Since 1975, Virginia Gay Home Health Agency has been serving the community and continues to place a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every client are met. Over the course of 2020, a sampling of Virginia Gay Hospital Home Health Agency customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate them in specific categories.
Every month, Virginia Gay Hospital Home Health Agency has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the client’s needs and make improvements when necessary.
By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™, Virginia Gay Hospital Home Health Agency has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Agencies have the opportunity to achieve this Best-in-Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each client’s experience.