We made it through another week healthy and safe! We continue to screen staff and residents to allow for early identification of any illness. Since COVID19 is now in many Iowa counties and communities, we have ramped up infection prevention methods. Staff has been wearing face masks and face shields while caring for residents. This includes maintenance, laundry, and housekeeping as they provide environmental services to the residents and activities as they work to keep minds and spirits active.
As we have more cases of COVID19 across the state, it becomes more likely that we may become exposed. There are specific guidelines for health care providers regarding isolation and exposure to COVID19. We are using the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), and our Membership Resources through the Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) and American Health Care Association (AHCA) as we are planning and making decisions.
Nursing remains fully staffed and has supplies and equipment to meet daily needs. We continue to use conservation methods to be good stewards of our personal protective equipment (PPE), and we have homemade items on standby if we should ever reach that point. We are very grateful for those that have been generous with donations of time, PPE, and care packages to the facility during this time.
Using the waivers Governor Reynolds and President Trump have put in place, we have begun to train Temporary C.N.As and training our Student Nurses (that meet the criteria) to complete medication pass. We want to have extra hands trained in the event we would need them.
Physicians’ offices are communicating via phone or electronically as a safety measure for the residents. Some physician’s offices are opting for telehealth visits during this time. Our nurses have been coordinating and facilitating these types of visits.
Meals have been served on carts during this time to prevent unnecessary contact from the dietary staff. They are still working hard to provide tasty meals and snacks. They are using decorative place mats to cheer everyone up. Some of the place mats have word finds for the residents to complete as a bonus!
Housekeepers continue to work hard to disinfect our areas to keep all of us safe. We truly appreciate their efforts!
Maintenance is staffed so that there is currently only 1 staff member assigned to our area to minimize the resident exposure to staff. He has been great in helping us with room arrangements and keeping everything running smoothly.
Our Activity Department and staff have been working to fill the time while everyone has been stuck in their rooms. They are going outside using social distancing to get fresh air and sunshine as weather permits. Check for activity updates on the Virginia Gay Hospitals and Clinics Facebook Page or on our website at www.myvgh.org. We have been able to connect families via phone and through the window. We continue to have Skype and Face Time available as well. Please contact Lori or Jen in Activities at 319-472-6280 if you need assistance to schedule a time to connect with your loved one.
Here is an update from Lori in the Activities Department on what is happening here routinely and next week:
Mornings- We print a daily devotion, uplifting message and pass them out to those that would like them. We visit with everyone, see how their day is going, ask if they need anything, want to call anyone and offer a glass of juice if they would like one.
Monday Afternoon - Everyone gets a new bingo card. We draw five numbers every day, go around to each room and mark their cards. If no one bingos during the week on Friday we keep drawing five more numbers and going around room to room until someone gets a bingo. We start about 1:30 daily for this activity. This is something the residents look forward to everyday. Anytime Jen and I go into a room we are asked if we have the new bingo numbers for the day. The other staff are being asked, "When do we get new bingo numbers?"
Tuesday afternoon- Bingo cards are checked with new numbers. We have an in room Easter painting project for those who like to do crafts. Pictures to color if someone does not like to paint.
Wednesday afternoon- Bingo numbers and an orange slushy. We have a slushy/smoothie machine the people find this to be a different, tasty and satisfying treat.
Thursday afternoon- Bingo numbers and word search puzzles. Our residents really enjoy the large print word search.
Friday Afternoon- the big finale bingo game of the week. We are also going to serve, "Easter Ice cream" which is a big scoop of vanilla ice cream, in a pretty pastel dish with a matching napkin, topped with pastel sprinkles and pink bunny peep cheerfully sitting inside.
When the weather permits we have been taking residents on a parking lot tour. We get out, get fresh air, see different scenery and as one of the women said, "Get the stink blown off us." This is a great way to lift spirits!
Saturday Afternoon- Word puzzle/coloring page packets for those interested.