VINTON, IA. (March 3, 2020) – Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab is proud to announce that they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2020 Customer Experience AwardTM. Qualifying for the award in the categories of Overall Satisfaction, Nursing Care, Dining Service, Cleanliness, Individual Needs, Laundry Service, Communication from Facility, Response to Problems, Dignity and Respect, Recommend to Others, Admission Process, Safety and Security, and Overall Customer Experience, Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.
Jessica Henkle, BS, RN-BC, NHA and Director of Long Term Care Services for Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab describes receiving the award(s) as an honor, stating that “there’s nothing better than learning how we’re doing from our residents and their loved ones and that’s what this award is all about, the experience of those who receive care at our facility.”
Throughout its history of serving the community, Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. Over the course of 2019, a sampling of Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab in specific categories.
Every month, Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the resident’s needs and make improvements when necessary.
By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™, Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients have the opportunity to achieve this Best in Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each resident’s experience.
Learn more about Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab, other awards the facility has earned and additional services available through Virginia Gay Hospital and its clinics located in Atkins, Urbana, Van Horne and Vinton when you visit www.myvgh.org.
About Pinnacle Quality Insight
A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 24 years of experience in post-acute healthcare, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada and Puerto Rico.