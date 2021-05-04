Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021, giving 455 hospitals a rating of five stars.
CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. This is the first star ratings update since January 2020. This year:
-204 hospitals received a one-star rating
-690 hospitals received a two-star rating
-1,018 hospitals received a three-star rating
-988 received a four-star rating
-455 received a five-star rating
Virginia Gay Hospital was among 12 hospitals to receive a five-star rating by CMS this year. The Overall Star Ratings are designed to assist patients, consumers, and others in comparing hospitals side-byside. The Overall Star Ratings show the quality of care a hospital may provide compared to other hospitals based on the quality measures reported on Care Compare. The Overall Star Rating summarizes as many as 50 measures publicly reported on Care Compare into a single rating. The measures come from the IQR, OQR, and other programs and encompass measures in five measure groups: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, timely & effective care. The hospitals can receive between one and five stars, with five stars being the highest rating, and the more stars, the better the hospital performs on the quality measures. Most hospitals will display a three star rating.