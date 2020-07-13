July 28, 1954 — July 10, 2020
STRAWBERRY POINT— Virginia Rose Keppler, 65, of Strawberry Point, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, peacefully at home with her family. She was born on July 28, 1954, in Manchester, to Clemens J. “Jack” and Joan Eustella (Nehl) Bockenstedt. Virginia graduated from West Delaware High School in 1972. On Aug. 18, 1973, she married Michael Keppler at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. She started the Farmers Market in Strawberry Point over 20 years ago.
Survivors include her husband, five children, Jacob, Anna, Amy, Josh and Jason; three brothers; a brother and sister-in law and several nieces and nephews,
Because of the current COVID-19 concerns, there will be a Private Family Graveside Service and Interment held at this time.