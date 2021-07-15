Frederick Buechner, an ordained American Presbyterian minister and author, once wrote “Your vocation in life is where your greatest joy meets the world’s greatest need.” A spiritual director shared that quote with me almost twenty years ago when I told him that, ten years into a career in accounting, I still wasn’t certain what I was called to do in life.
The quote gave me pause. As silly as it may sound, I had never thought about having a career that brought me joy. Oh, yes, I had heard others say “Do what you love and you’ll never work another day in your life.” But I was skeptical.
It took another ten years before I made a leap of faith and pursued a path that, for me, is much more full of joy and meaning.
I know many people who have found their vocation going down a variety of different paths – teaching, farming, nursing, counseling, parenthood and yes, even accounting, to name just a few.
One vocation that seems to be falling behind in terms of interest is that of ministry, both ordained and professional lay ministry, in our faith communities.
In the Catholic Church we sometimes hear that there is a “vocation crisis” with fewer men entering the priesthood. Based on conversations that take place at our Vinton Area Ministerial Association meetings, this does not seem to be unique to the Catholic Church. Other denominations are also seeing a decline in pastors to lead congregations. In talking with pastors and others in parish leadership, it seems that many churches are finding it increasingly more challenging to fill other roles in church ministry as well.
Why is that?
If Buechner is right and a person’s vocation is where one’s greatest joy meets the world’s greatest need, is the world’s need for ministers lacking?
One might argue that church attendance and religious affiliation is on the decline, so fewer people are needed. I would say that the opposite is true. As Jesus said “The harvest is abundant, but the laborers are few.” We need more people to evangelize, to bring people to Jesus, and to pass on the faith to future generations.
So, is ministry not a joy-filled endeavor? I would say emphatically, no! Not that ministry is easy. It’s not. There can be stress and conflict, just as in other careers. But personally, I find the journey meaningful, worthwhile, exciting and yes, joyful!
If you’re searching for a path that leads to joy, consider a vocation in the church – whether ordained or lay. Talk to your pastor. Listen for invitations. Get involved. See how it makes you feel. Pay attention to affirmations received. I encourage anyone who feels even the slightest call to ministry to seriously pray about it. I direct this especially to young adults, although mid-life career changes are good too!
There is a definitely a need for vocations in the church. Who knows, you just might find your greatest joy there too!