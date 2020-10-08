ARLINGTON — Only two of Starmont’s 97 serves went awry Thursday night as the Stars wrapped up their regular season by finishing 7-0 atop the Tri-Rivers Conference East Division with a 3-1 home victory over Edgewood-Colesburg.
Starmont (14-11 overall) opened the match with a 25-19, but the Vikings (13-11) stormed back with a 25-23 win. The Stars regrouped and took the final two sets 25-20 and 25-15.
Juniors Sydney Baumgartner and Regan Parkin led the Stars with two aces apiece while serving at 100% efficiency. Baumgartner went 18-for-18 and Parkin was 27-for-27.
Junior Mallory Vaske went 17-for-17 with one ace., and senior Emmale Schnell went 8-for-8.
Juniors Macy Hiemes (11-for-12) and Mackenzie Curtis (14-for-15) also had one ace apiece.
Setting up the Stars' offense, Schnell led with 22 assists and Baumgartner had 19. Parkin and Vaske added two apiece and sophomore Addie Munger had one.
Starmont junior Macy Hiemes had 19 kills over the four sets, followed by Munger (9), junior Jerilyn Fedeler (6), Curtis (6) and Baumgartner (6). Schnell and junior Kiara Steger each added one.
Defensively, Vaske led with 16 digs, followed by Parkin (12), Baumgartner (7), junior Emily Schuchmacher (6), Fedeler (6), Schnell (5), Hiemes (4), Curtis (3) and Munger (2).
OTHER AREA SCORES
FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley 3, Hudson 2 (25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 15-11)
SUMNER — Sumner-Fredericksburg 3, Columbus Catholic 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22)
WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley 3, Kee, Lansing 2 (26-28, 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 15-11)
INDEPENDENCE — Independence 3, Benton 1 (25-14, 21-25, 25-14, 25-10)
JESUP — Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Jesup 1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23)
DELHI — Maquoketa Valley 3, East Buchanan 0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-22