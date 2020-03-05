AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program is again offering free tax assistance at the Independence Senior Center for people of all ages with low to moderate incomes.
Tax-Aide services are available by appointment only on Wednesdays now through April 14. The Independence Senior Center is located at 400 Fifth Ave NE.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 1-800-244-7431. Calls are answered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment scheduling is provided by the United Way 211 service.
Appointments can also be scheduled online at www.211iowa.org.