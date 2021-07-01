Dan Voss of Atkins isn’t your typical farmer.
From his annual oat crop and contour plantings to his no-till practices and fields and fields of cover crops, Voss is constantly working to innovate.
And now, this forward-thinking, conservation-minded way of farming might just win him an award.
“I nominated my dad [Dan] since he is often willing to try new methods like no-till and cover crops,” Brian Voss, Dan’s son, said of his dad’s nomination for Pioneer’s #BestIsYet ‘Forward-Thinking Farmer’ award.
“He and grandpa started no-tilling years ago and never looked back.”
The seed company Pioneer—founded by Iowan Henry A. Wallace as the Hi-Bred Corn Company in 1926—will celebrate 95 years in business this year.
The #BestIsYet awards are a part of that celebration, seeking individuals who “help push innovation” and exemplify “the best is yet to come” for the agricultural industry.
Innovations like the adoption of cover crops—a conservation practice as old as farming itself that incorporates the planting of a crop like cereal rye after the harvest of a cash crop as a benefit to the environment.
Voss is up against sixty-four other contest entries.
“It’s nice to get recognition,” Voss said as he stood beside a blooming field of alfalfa recently to discuss his nomination. “I think a lot of us [Iowa farmers] are doing the right thing in the right areas, but it’s nowhere near what it needs to be.”
Data supports Dan’s statement—a recent report from the Environmental Working Group showed just under five percent of Iowa’s corn and soybean fields were planted in cover crops in 2019.
The Voss family for its part has been farming just east of Atkins since 1867 when Voss’s great-great-grandfather Frank Voss first broke ground on a 40-acre plot.
Today Voss, his wife Susan, and their son Brian farm hundreds of acres near the Benton-Linn line in the Dry Creek, Silver Creek, and Morgan Creek watersheds.
“I had cover crops last fall on essentially everything I had growing,” Voss said.
“It’s something different. It’s challenging.”
Voss’s nomination—written by Brian, a high school history teacher—detailed how he has been farming sustainably for over 30 years, essentially since he and Susan were newlyweds.
And it hasn’t always been well-received.
“When we started doing it [using cover crops and no-till], there were people who thought we had lost our minds,” Voss said.
“They still think that,” Susan added.
But Voss’s Pioneer sales rep Tim Schanbacher sees things differently—he grew up less than a mile from Voss and has known him most of his life.
“Dan is really good to work with and is always looking for ways to improve his operation as well as the environment,” Schanbacher said in an email interview.
“I would call Dan an ‘early adopter.’ Meaning he implements new practices regularly. ‘Forward-thinking’ describes him to a ‘T’—he’s a leader in his adoption of...practices that benefit the soil, water quality, and his bottom line.”
Because of Voss’s desire to innovate, Schanbacher said his seed requirements are different, too.
“Dan needs a variety of different seeds for his operation. Between his different cover crop needs—as well as his alfalfa and oat crops—it’s definitely an operation that provides a niche to the area.”
It’s a “niche” way of farming that Voss and his family hope will become the norm—sooner rather than later.
“The most important thing in Iowa is the people. The soil, that’s the second most important. And the soil affects the water,” Voss said.
As the sun began to set behind him this past Monday evening, Voss walked along a grassy access strip between fields and pointed to a golden patch of oats in the distance.
Killdeer were calling overhead, red-winged blackbirds could be heard trilling from every direction, and a rainbow appeared on the western skyline.
“I know what I’m doing is helping,” Voss said as he looked at Susan.
“I farm like this to protect our most valuable resource, the land. Along with the water.
“It goes hand in hand.”
The winners of Pioneer’s #BestIsYet awards will be announced this week on their various social media channels including Facebook and Twitter.
All sixty-five entries to the contest, including Dan Voss’s, can be viewed at go.pioneer.com/bestisyet.