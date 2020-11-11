A 10-year-old is years away from the legal voting age, but you might be surprised by the knowledge, ideas, and perspectives of youth. Fifth graders at Norway Intermediate have rich perspectives, and yes...opinions about who, what, and why to vote.
We’ve tackled the subject of who is up for election and why it’s important to exercise our right to vote and express ideas important to us. Current issues are important to us all, especially our young minds who may very well grow up to be future leaders. Equal rights and making sure everyone has the same rights, no matter their skin color, religion, or gender was a predominant topic of concern along with environmental interests. Students voiced valid ideas regarding options for keeping our land, air, water, wildlife, and natural resources safe and healthy. Think future stewards of the land!
Do you know the eligibility requirements to become President of the United States? We reviewed part of the United States Constitution (Article II, Section 1, Clause 5) and were somewhat surprised by the basic requirements: Natural born citizen, 35 years of age, and a United States resident of 14 years. While we didn’t plan a mock election, fifth graders are wise enough to realize these are minimum requirements and in the words of an insightful student, “it takes way more than that…” to be a good President.