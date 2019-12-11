The Voyagers Dance Team competed at the ISDTA State Dance Competition in three very tough and competitive categories. They went out and left it all on the floor and did what they needed to do to put themselves in the best position possible for placing. The difficult thing about dance team is that placing is essentially up to the opinion of a few judges. Multiple emotions were experienced at awards, both high and low, but I still continue to be proud of the pieces we put on the floor yesterday. Videos of all three routines will be posted soon enough, and I hope you all are just as pleased as I was. This marks the 3rd straight year of placing in the top 5 of all three categories. Listed below are our placings in all three categories:
-Class V Hip Hop- 4th place
-Class IX Pom- 5th place
-Class IV Jazz- 2nd place