The Vinton Parks and Recreation Department will have several new features officially opening at the end of the month, including Nathan’s Miles Glow Trail on May 27 and then a ribbon cutting for the new playground and splash pad at Kiwanis Park on May 29.
Nathan’s Miles Glow Trail, named in honor of former Vinton city councilman Nathan Hesson, will officially be unveiled on May 27 9:30 p.m. at the southeast corner of Vinton-Shellsburg High School. The trail is the longest of its kind in the United States.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on May 29th for the Kiwanis Park projects at 11:00 a.m. with the festivities lasting until 1:00 p.m. DJ Tyler Henkle will have music and Merchant’s Grilling will have food on site. The splash pad was completed in November and the playground installed in late April.