The Farmers Market is set to start on July 1st! Market will be held every Thursday from July 1st to September 9th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Celebration Park (105 West 2nd Street).
Vendors will be providing a wide array of quality products and produce and Merchants Grilling and Lions Club will be serving up some of the best food around as well! Merchants Grilling will be available on 7/8, 7/22, 8/5, 8/19, and 9/2. Lions Club will be available on 7/1, 7/15, 7/29, 8/12, and 8/26. Merchants Grilling and Lions Club will both be serving food on our last date of Farmers Market, 9/9.
Special events and activities are back this year! We will be kicking off this year’s market with a performance by the Community Band paired with a patriotic theme. More information regarding special events can be found on the Farmers Market flyer which is posted on the VPRD Facebook page, VPRD website, various local businesses, skate center, and at the recreation center.
Come check out the Vinton Farmers Market on July 1st and support local businesses and farmers! If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Ryan Anderson at 319-472-4164.