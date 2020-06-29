Farmers Market is set to start July 2nd! Market will be held every Thursday from July 2nd to September 24th from 5-7p.m. at Celebration Park. Vendors will be providing a wide array of quality products and produce! Merchants Grilling and Smoke Shack will be serving up some of the best food around as well! Merchants Grilling will be available on 7/2, 7/16, 7/30, 8/13, 8/27, 9/10, and 9/24. Smoke Shack will be available on 7/9, 7/23, 8/6, 8/20, 9/3, and 9/17. Aside from the new location, there will be some changes to the Farmers Market this year due to the COVID-19 virus. All customers are encouraged to keep a distance of six feet from one another, wear a mask, and to use the hand sanitizing stations we have set up. There will also be no special events or activities as of now. We are excited for this year’s Farmers Market and will strive to make it the best it can be! Come check out the Farmers Market and support local businesses and farmers!
VPRD Farmers Market to Start July 2nd at Celebration Park
- Ryan Anderson Assistant Director of Vinton Parks & Recreation
