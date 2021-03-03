Matt Boggess knew when he took over Vinton Parks and Recreation Department (VPRD), he wanted to expand recreational opportunities for residents while also improving on existing parks in Vinton for current and future generations to enjoy. Putting in a rock climbing wall at the rec center at Riverside Park seemed like a no brainer, especially when your department has an intern with experience in rock climbing.
“I started in January, when the wall was about a fourth of the way completed,” Kristie Boyle, intern for VPRD told members of Kiwanis during a Tuesday meeting. “Now it’s complete with holes, mats and safety gear. To see the kids smiling and having such a good time climbing, it’s such a cool experience for me.”
Boggess noted the first kids climbing class had a wait list of 15 students right off the bat and a second class will have to be added to keep up with early demand. Once kids graduate from the current classes and enter middle or high school, he hopes to offer field trips to large rock climbing walls, maybe even a trip to a state park to climb.
“[Kristie] is being modest in regards to the response from these classes,” Boggess said. “Her experience as a supervisor at UNI’s rec program has been invaluable and she knows her way around a rock climbing wall. This isn’t for kids either. We have rock climbing for adults too. We’re very excited about this program.”
But the climbing wall is only the tip of the iceberg for VPRD. Boggess brought big news of multiple projects before the Kiwanis on Tuesday that drew all eyes in the room solely on the VPRD Director for 20 minutes.
A brand new wellness center quickly became a major topic for Boggess. Shive Hattery Architecture and Engineering of Cedar Rapids has been hired for the project and is currently working on a design concept and initial cost estimate.
“Once we get to the point we have a design and estimate in place, we start talking to potential private donors,” Boggess said. “We've got some money that's been committed from the school district and City of Vinton. Sites we’re looking at are around the high school. We want to have a partnership with the school. There’s potential for a unique partnership with Virgina Gay Hopsital. This building could end up being extremely beneficial to the community.”
The new wellness center would include healthcare space for physical therapists, wellness coaches, and occupational therapists, a need Boggess noted he’s continued to see from a recent community survey conducted in partnership with Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District. In terms of features, the wellness center will have “at least” two gyms, a community meeting space, indoor walking/running track, and a new pool.
“The biggest thing with a new pool has always been the discussion of an indoor pool or an outdoor pool,” Boggess said. “We think we can potentially pull off both. There's a facility design that we're looking at right now that would have a retractable roof, retractable sides. This is actually almost cheaper than what it would be for us to put brick and mortar around the whole thing. We'd be able to kind of serve both masters.”
Middle school and high school athletics would also have an additional space to practice over the school year. Boggess is exploring options of turf fields inside the wellness center to provide football and soccer players a space to practice in the offseason without having to leave Vinton. All of these ideas came from visiting and reviewing similar facilities in Mt. Vernon, Waterloo and Williamsburg. Boggess estimates the project is “20 months out or more” from being completed
“I think we're at a point right now where the community needs this,” Boggess said. “We continue to grow as a city. From an economic impact standpoint, we could potentially host up to 60 basketball teams or 40 volleyball teams for tournaments over a weekend. Swimming or wrestling meets could be hosted. It’s a space the school district has been lacking that can impact enrollment numbers.”
Current facilities will not be neglected as Kiwanis Park will see several major additions this year and into 2022.
“The splash pad at Kiwanis Park will be opening on Memorial Day weekend,” Boggess said. “We’re going to have a grand opening for that, inviting some media and radio stations out, Merchant’s Grilling will grill hamburgers and hot dogs, give out t-shirts and just have a great day. We’d like to get as many Kiwanians out that day as possible because you are a big part of making this a reality.”
A splash pad for Kiwanis Park has been in the works for several years and experienced several days due to permission over land, fundraising and weather. The installation measures at 90x50 sq ft and features 14interchangeable spray features. The project was completed in November, leaving only landscaping work to be completed over the summer.
In addition to the splash pad, the park will be getting a new playground on April 24, courtesy of a $80,000 grant awarded to VPRD. Boggess is currently working on the color scheme of the equipment and a “few extra pieces.” The previous equipment will be installed at Blessed Hope Church.
“It was a no brainer,” Boggess said. “I applied for the grant on a Friday and got a call the following Tuesday saying we’d be funded. Normally, we’re waiting two to three months to hear back.”
A new shelter house will be built and will include restrooms for changing to accommodate the splash pad. The shelter will feature sliding doors and have electrical outlets available. The fun doesn’t stop for Kiwanis Park as Boggess announced a nine-hole foot golf course will also be added to the park this spring.
“Foot golf is pretty much like disc golf, except the holes are 20 inches wide and you play it with a soccer ball,” Boggess said. “The holes are 200 to 300 feet apart and you kick the ball into the hole. I think there’s only about five or six foot golf courses in Iowa.”
The cherry on top for Kiwanis park will be a new paved walking trail that will join up with the current trail over at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Boggess hopes to have that project completed by the summer for 2022. All of these projects are part of vision Boggess, entering his sixth year at VPRD, has for Vinton’s current parks and updating facilities.
“I wanted to build a kind of a flagship park on the south end of town, like we have on the north side of town with Riverside Park,” Boggess said. “Riverside has got the pool, disc golf, the new playground that we built up there. Kiwanis Park will have the splash pad, new playground equipment, foot golf course, and a new walking trail.”
Boggess also provided a short update on the two-mile Nathan Hesson glow trail to be completed on the south side of town from Tilford Elementary to the Marvin Lindsey Baseball Complex, out to the new Anderson Creek Estates complex before ending at the high school complex.”
“I talked with contractors yesterday and they are waiting for the ground to thaw out,” Boggess said. “They will come in to pave the trail when possible. We don’t anticipate that step lasting more than three weeks. They will hand cast all the glowing stone and then we will have the longest continuous glow-in-the-dark trail in the United States. Once it’s completed, we’ll consider a 5K.”
Vinton Newspapers will continue to provide coverage and updates of these projects as they are made available.