VINTON - With the first semester recently wrapping in the Vinton Shellsburg school district, building administrators provided updates during last week's school board meeting.
Matt Kingsbury, Vinton Shellsburg High School principal, shared that staff is already working on plans for next year.
"Course description guides will be available to high school students in February," he stated so students can begin planning their schedules. "Once students at the high school are done, then we'll move down to the middle school for the 8th grade students.
"We will be continuing the block schedule so there won't be very many changes," he added. Course scheduling as routinely been completed in early spring within the district. Early planning allows for staffing needs to be reviewed and changes made if necessary.
The Vinton Shellsburg high school has also been selected as a test site for ACT tests. "Tests will be given March 2nd," Kingsburg said. "All juniors within the district will be taking the test, and everyone is registered." The district has provided the opportunity for students to take the test for the past few years. For some students being able to take the test in Vinton is a huge benefit. By having the testing open to juniors, if allows for students who may want to improve their score as a senior another opportunity.
Kingsbury also provided an update on the extra curricular crowd situation. "Everything has gone smoothly when our activities and visitors," he said. "We have had to limit crowds for our bowling and swimming activities because of the size of venue where those meets are held, but otherwise have not had a problem."
"Have there been any trouble with people wearing masks," Mike Timmerman, board member, asked Kingsbury.
"We have not had a lot of push back," Kingsbury stated, "there may have been a few incidents but not many." He told the board that at one home event he had reminded students that they would need to wear their masks 'properly' but there were no arguments from the students.
"Jim (Struve, VS athletic director) may have spoke to a few visitors from other schools, but again we've not gotten any pushback."
Ryan Davis, Shellsburg principal, and Kyle Reeve, Tilford principal, both wanted to thank the staff members from the Grant Wood AEA that worked with staff members. "They have been great resources for our staff," Davis told the board. "They are very engaged and have been very supportive" during the staff work days.
"I echo Ryan's thoughts of the AEA staff," Reeve said. "I wish could have the energy that Emily Logan, GWAEA, has for mathematics."
Davis also shared a recap of the Shellsburg ski trip from earlier in the month.
"This was the first field trip of the school year," he said "and our kids did a wonderful job. We reminded them that this was the first trip that anyone had taken." A total of 50 adults met the students and staff at the slopes. "We had a lot of supervision and things went very smoothly.
"I would like to say a big thank you to you (board members) for allowing our students and staff to make this trip," he added.
During his superintendent's report, Kyle Koeppen stated that the calendar committee had completed some preliminary work. "We have surveyed families and staff and came to conclusions around the start date, breaks, snow days and types of professional development days," he told the board. "We still need to plan conferences and work through details on specifics for days off of school." There will be a few drafts created prior to the next committee meeting. The committee will then review and tweak a calendar which will be presented for review during the February board meeting. "That will be sent out for public comments in early March and there will be a public hearing at our March meeting prior to final approval," he added.
A deadline for individuals interested in early retirement was Friday, January 15. "We had only one individual who submitted papers by the deadline," Koeppen said.