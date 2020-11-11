VINTON - All students will the Vinton Shellsburg (VS) school district will have access to technology on a 1:1 basis following Monday's school board meeting.
With funding received from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) the district had received $68,400 to be used strictly for internet service for students or devices for students.
“We are currently at a 1:1 ratio of device to students in grades 2nd through 12th,” Kyle Koeppen, VS Super indent, told board members. “It is recommended by the administrative team we look to purchase additional Ipads for kindergarten and first grade to allow them to be 1:1 as well.”
Koeppen added that if the district is required to go to remote learning, having the iPads would be beneficial. “Students are already use to those in the current classroom situation,” he stated.
Brandon Farmer, VS Director of Technology, submitted a quote from the district’s Apple representative of $56,100,
Of the GEER funds received by the district, Koeppen told the board that $4,158.41 had been spent during the first quarter and used to purchase hotspots.
One concern when making a purchase of this kind is sustainability Koeppen pointed out.
He added that Farmer was confident that these could be added to the district’s routine for replacement with no problem.
Currently there are iPads in the kindergarten and first grade classrooms in the district, but the devices are not at the 1:1 ratio.
“This is something that they (students) can use and familiar with,” Kathy Van Steenhuyse, board member, said during the meeting.
A motion was made and approved for the purchase of the machines to be made.
Koeppen asked what the timeline was for the machines to arrive. “Mr. Farmer is being told that it could be four to six weeks for them to arrive,” Koeppen said.
“With the holidays approaching that time frame may not be so bad,” Sue Gates, board member, stated.
In other business:
- With the legislative change a few years ago of when school board elections would be held.
Monday’s meeting was the organizational board meeting for the current school year.
At this meeting, the board president and vice president are elected.
Rob Levis was elected as president and Kathy VanSteenhuyse as vice president for the coming year.
A motion was also approved to hold school board meetings on the third Monday of the month.
For the past year meetings were held the second Monday of the month.
Meetings will begin at 7 p.m. during the school year, with an earlier start time during the summer.
During the course of the school year, meetings will be held at each of the school buildings.
The next meeting will be December 21 at Central Office. In the new year, the board will meeting January 18, and members can schedule time to visit each of the buildings.