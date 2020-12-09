Vinton-Shellsburg bowling has opened its season with three straight wins for both teams defeating West Delaware on Friday and bringing down Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday.

The varsity boys team had a slow start at West Delaware but quickly recovered to win by 98 pins according to coach Amber Pattee said. The team shot 2946 for a 196 average. The Vikings were led by sophomore Alex Funk averaging 227.

Matthew Rippel 156 149 305

Parker Arnold 196 200 396

Riley Richart 180 245 425

Eli Powers 173 183 356

Alex Funk 210 245 455

Ayden Bearbower 181 188 369

The Girls varsity team came together nicely according to Pattee, led by senior Christina Harrelson with a 399 series.

“This team is close but it was great to see them cheering and smiling on their road to victory,” Pattee said. “The team shot a 2512 and beat the Hawks by over 100 pins.”

Jozee White 156 120 276

Anna Becker 170 158 328

Jenna Pattee 148 209 357

Tori Elwick 144 166 310

Chloe tharp 151 154 305

Christina Harrelson 206 193 399

Both teams kept their streak alive at Waverly Shell-Rock on Tuesday. The teams were lead by junior Anna Becker With a 369 series and senior Ayden Bearbower with a 255 game and 447 series.

“These kids are working very hard and pushing themselves daily,” Pattee said. “I love to see how they interact and work together to help those who need a hand. So proud of all these kids.”

Jozee White 139 154 293

Jeana White 191 154 345

Anna Becker 185 184 369

Tori Elwick 120 176 296

Chloe tharp 148 176 324

Christina Harrelson 119 189 308

Girls Varsity shot 2488 against WSR 2217

Matthew Rippel 201 225 426

Parker Arnold 220 210 430

Riley Richart 187 189 376

Eli Powers 217 166 383

Alex Funk 192 198 390

Ayden Bearbower 255 192 447

Boys varsity shot 2980 VS. WSR 2973

