Vinton-Shellsburg bowling has opened its season with three straight wins for both teams defeating West Delaware on Friday and bringing down Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday.
The varsity boys team had a slow start at West Delaware but quickly recovered to win by 98 pins according to coach Amber Pattee said. The team shot 2946 for a 196 average. The Vikings were led by sophomore Alex Funk averaging 227.
Matthew Rippel 156 149 305
Parker Arnold 196 200 396
Riley Richart 180 245 425
Eli Powers 173 183 356
Alex Funk 210 245 455
Ayden Bearbower 181 188 369
The Girls varsity team came together nicely according to Pattee, led by senior Christina Harrelson with a 399 series.
“This team is close but it was great to see them cheering and smiling on their road to victory,” Pattee said. “The team shot a 2512 and beat the Hawks by over 100 pins.”
Jozee White 156 120 276
Anna Becker 170 158 328
Jenna Pattee 148 209 357
Tori Elwick 144 166 310
Chloe tharp 151 154 305
Christina Harrelson 206 193 399
Both teams kept their streak alive at Waverly Shell-Rock on Tuesday. The teams were lead by junior Anna Becker With a 369 series and senior Ayden Bearbower with a 255 game and 447 series.
“These kids are working very hard and pushing themselves daily,” Pattee said. “I love to see how they interact and work together to help those who need a hand. So proud of all these kids.”
Jozee White 139 154 293
Jeana White 191 154 345
Anna Becker 185 184 369
Tori Elwick 120 176 296
Chloe tharp 148 176 324
Christina Harrelson 119 189 308
Girls Varsity shot 2488 against WSR 2217
Matthew Rippel 201 225 426
Parker Arnold 220 210 430
Riley Richart 187 189 376
Eli Powers 217 166 383
Alex Funk 192 198 390
Ayden Bearbower 255 192 447
Boys varsity shot 2980 VS. WSR 2973