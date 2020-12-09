The VS Bowling Team competed against West Delaware on Friday and we were victorious across the board.
The Varsity boys team had a slow start but quickly recovered to win by 98 pins. This team shot 2946 which is a 196 average. The team was lead by sophmore Alex Funk averaging 227 to lead the team to victory.
Matthew Rippel 156 149 305
Parker Arnold 196 200 396
Riley Richart 180 245 425
Eli Powers 173 183 356
Alex Funk 210 245 455
Ayden Bearbower 181 188 369
The Girls varsity team came together nicely led by senior Christina Harrelson with a 399 series. This team is close but it was great to see them cheering and smiling on their road to victory. The team shot a 2512 and beat the Hawks by over 100 pins.
Jozee White 156 120 276
Anna Becker 170 158 328
Jenna Pattee 148 209 357
Tori Elwick 144 166 310
Chloe tharp 151 154 305
Christina Harrelson 206 193 399