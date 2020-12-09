Alex Funk

VS sophomore Alex Funk has led the boys team in their first three meets of the season, knocking down 435 pins in the Vikings' meet at West Delaware. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

The VS Bowling Team competed against West Delaware on Friday and we were victorious across the board.

The Varsity boys team had a slow start but quickly recovered to win by 98 pins. This team shot 2946 which is a 196 average. The team was lead by sophmore Alex Funk averaging 227 to lead the team to victory.

Matthew Rippel 156 149 305

Parker Arnold 196 200 396

Riley Richart 180 245 425

Eli Powers 173 183 356

Alex Funk 210 245 455

Ayden Bearbower 181 188 369

The Girls varsity team came together nicely led by senior Christina Harrelson with a 399 series. This team is close but it was great to see them cheering and smiling on their road to victory. The team shot a 2512 and beat the Hawks by over 100 pins.

Jozee White 156 120 276

Anna Becker 170 158 328

Jenna Pattee 148 209 357

Tori Elwick 144 166 310

Chloe tharp 151 154 305

Christina Harrelson 206 193 399

