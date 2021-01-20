Vinton-Shellsburg bowling was back home on Tuesday to host Independence, with both girls and boys victorious over the Mustangs.
“I see such great things being done by these teams,” coach Amber Pattee said. “They kids continue to improve and are receptive to change and being the best they can.
The varsity girls team topped Indee 2,652 to 2,298. Junior Anna Becker showcased her talent tonight shooting a 253 game and a 418 series.
Jozee White 209 178 387
Anna Becker 165 253 418
Jenna Pattee 202 156 358
Tori Elwick 169 167 336
Chloe Tharp 173 109 282
Christina Harrelson 144 217 361
Pattee noticed the varsity boys team struggled “a little at times, but stuck together as a team” and won 2667 to 2576 pins.
“Alex Funk made it look easy tonight by shooting a real nice 257 game and a 421 2-game series,” Pattee said. “We have a newcomer, Dylan Werning, and really stepped up on varsity. It just shows you we have depth.”
Dylan Werning 152 162 314
Matthew Rippel 165 197 362
Riley Richart 226 161 387
Eli Powers 142 164 306
Alex Funk 257 164 421
Ayden Bearbower 142 167 309
VS will next host Benton on January 29 and February 5 before playing hosting the WaMaC Conference Meet on February 12.