Alex Funk

VS sophomore Alex Funk knocked down 421 pins in the first round against Indee on Tuesday. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

Vinton-Shellsburg bowling was back home on Tuesday to host Independence, with both girls and boys victorious over the Mustangs.

“I see such great things being done by these teams,” coach Amber Pattee said. “They kids continue to improve and are receptive to change and being the best they can.

The varsity girls team topped Indee 2,652 to 2,298. Junior Anna Becker showcased her talent tonight shooting a 253 game and a 418 series.

Jozee White 209 178 387

Anna Becker 165 253 418

Jenna Pattee 202 156 358

Tori Elwick 169 167 336

Chloe Tharp 173 109 282

Christina Harrelson 144 217 361

Pattee noticed the varsity boys team struggled “a little at times, but stuck together as a team” and won 2667 to 2576 pins.

“Alex Funk made it look easy tonight by shooting a real nice 257 game and a 421 2-game series,” Pattee said. “We have a newcomer, Dylan Werning, and really stepped up on varsity. It just shows you we have depth.”

Dylan Werning 152 162 314

Matthew Rippel 165 197 362

Riley Richart 226 161 387

Eli Powers 142 164 306

Alex Funk 257 164 421

Ayden Bearbower 142 167 309

VS will next host Benton on January 29 and February 5 before playing hosting the WaMaC Conference Meet on February 12.

