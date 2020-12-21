The varsity teams competed on Friday against 2A and 3A tough competitive teams.
First up for the girls' team, we had a record-breaking score for our school of 2809 and came in 2nd place. The team was led by senior Christina Harrelson with a 408 series and the team average 187 overall.
Jeana White 114 119 233
Anna Becker161 213 374
Jenna Pattee 217 179 396
Tori Elwick 138 187 325
Chloe Tharp 189 180 369
Christina Harrelson 188 220 408
The boys' team was led by freshman Parker Arnold with a 413 series. The team shot 2896 and came in 3rd place to 2 teams that averaged over 210 and are ranked in a higher class. These boys are coming into their game and fight every step of the way.
Matthew Rippel 169 142 311
Parker Arnold202 211 413
Riley Richart 185 210 395
Eli Powers 223 158 381
Alex Funk 205 174 379
Ayden Bearbower 201 203 404
On Saturday, the girls' team competed in a tournament in Muscatine against 10 other teams in 1,2, and 3A. This varsity team is ranked in the middle of the pack but were able to come alive today and place 4th overall. These girls overcame many obstacles around them and performed well. Christina Harrelson came in only one place from a medal in 6th place with a 421 series. The team shot a total of 2622.
Jozee White 167 135 302
Tori Elwick 160 140 300
Chloe Tharp 181 181 362
Anna Becker 156 161 317
Jenna Pattee 169 165 334
Christina Harrelson 228 193 421