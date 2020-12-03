The girls barsity was led by Junior Anna Becker with a 214 and 225 for a great 439 series to lead Vinton-Shellsburg over visiting Columbus Catholic on Tuesday. The girls finished with a 2709 which is a 180.6 average this is an increase of 10 pins per game over last season.
“Anna has really improved her game as it showed tonight,” coach Amber Pattee said.
Emily Trinkle 88 115
Anna Becker 214 225
Jenna Pattee 188 159
Tori Elwick 147 202
Chloe Tharp 196 132
Christina Harrelson 179 202
The boys varsity team was victorious as well, shooting a nice 2797 beating Waterloo Columbus by 1,000 pins. The team was led by Alex Funk, a newcomer to varsity this season, shooting a 434.
Matthew Bookmeier 135 117
Matthew Rippel 166 131
Riley Richart 214 185
Eli Powers 153 168
Alex Funk 210 225
Ayden Bearbower 207 200
“These teams are just starting to learn about each other and how to work as new teams and I can’t be more proud about how well they are doing already,” Pattee said.
VS bowling will compete at West Delaware on Friday and at Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday.