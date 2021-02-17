A year after a heartbreaking end to a promising season, Vinton-Shellsburg boys bowling is heading back to State after placing first in their State qualifier in Pella on Wednesday.
“I told my dad the night before that I was expecting to get first at this meet,” senior Ayden Bearbower said. “Riley (Richart) and I are the only guys back from that team last year. We knew what we wanted. The other guys on the team wanted the exact same thing. It fueled us to today. It’s an awesome feeling to go back.”
In addition to bringing a banner home, Bearbower was the top bowler at Wednesday’s meet. VS will be one of eight teams competing for the Class 1A title on Wednesday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
“These kids have worked really hard and it showed today,” Coach Amber Pattee said. “Some of their scores were extremely good. They laughed together and the trip down was all giggles. We don’t have the same guys on top each and every meet. Today, Ayden and Alex (Funk) both shot very well. Another day, someone else can step up. Having a well-rounded team is what makes Vinton-Shellsburg bowling so successful.”
With their ticket punched to State, VS bowling’s next goal is a state title. Pattee had no hesitation in believing the team was capable of the feat, especially if they go into their final meet mentally prepared and ready. Bearbower noted their scores on Wednesday were not even the team’s season high, and a few practices before State would leave them prepared to battle for the Class 1A championship.