They have spirit, yes they do! While their audiences are noticeably smaller this winter season due to the two-spectactor rule made by the the governor, members of Vinton-Shellsburg Cheer and the Voyagers Dance Team are still bringing energy and pep to home basketball games this season. An adjustment to the governor's health proclamation made on Wednesday will allow parents of pep band performers, cheerleaders and dancers to also attend games to watch their children perform. 

