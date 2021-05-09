Saturday was supposed to have featured several teams pitted against each other over the course of the day, but Vikings soccer settled for a 6-0 win over the combined forces of Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck for their final home match of the regular season.
“GCGR was definitely more talented than their record showed,” coach Kyle McAbee said. “They handed us a tough game out of the gate to force a slow start. Once we started putting the pressure on them, we got the results we wanted.”
It took the Vikes 35 minutes and several tries before senior David Lapan-Islas got his shot down right and found the net. Junior Gunnar Moen gave VS a little momentum into the second half as he scored in the final minutes. Lapan-Islas came out with the mentality to score as he pushed past the goalie and chipped his second shot in. Seniors Ryan Moore and CJ Rickels each scored within a minute of each other before Lapan-Islas put a finishing touch on Saturday’s game with his third goal and a hat trick.
“We’ve got the top three scorers in the WaMaC West and guys like Damon (Swenson) and Kale (Schulte) able to score or set up for others to score,” McAbee said. “It’s a nightmare for other teams to defend.”
The offense has 84 goals on the season, which is currently third among all Iowa teams regardless of classes. Yet iron sharpens iron. Their defense has completed nine shutouts this season. Even in their three games the Vikes have allowed their opponents a goal, they’ve outscored them 24-6.
“These defensive guys go up against our offense in practice and face good looks each time,” McAbee said. “Our offense makes our defense better and our defense makes your offense better. It’s an all-around great team effort.”
VS has matched their program best 12 wins from 2019 with two regular season matches to go and the postseason looming. The Vikes remain unbeaten and anticipate earning a top seed in their postseason district. However, there’s still plenty of room for improvement.
“Our biggest asset is our passing, but I feel like the past couple of games we’ve been forcing the ball down the field too fast,” McAbee said. “We get lost in the possession. We need to get back to moving the ball around and finding the open shot.”
VS will be at Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday and then at 1A sixth-ranked Solon on Friday. Postseason pairings are expected to be announced later this week. If VS were to receive the top seed in their substate district, they will earn a first round bye.