Director Monica Funk and the Vinton-Shellsburg High School Drama Department could not have chosen a better name for this year’s spring production. After losing last year’s musical due to COVID-19, the show indeed goes on with their 2021 plethora of popular musicals mixed together in one performance.
“We didn’t have a lot of time to prepare and we still had to keep COVID restrictions in mind with this,” Funk said. “This show is all their choice of music. We’ve guided them with choreography and staging, but the students created this.”
The Show Goes On transitions through an eclectic variety of musicals including “Hairspray,” “Rent” and “Hamilton” while also taking on lesser known works such as “Evil Dead” and “Dear Evan Hansen” with a rotating cast for each. For musical lovers such as senior Andrew Wirth, this was the perfect show.
“I’ve listened to most of these shows quite a bit,” Wirth said. “It’s fun to get to hear all my friends perform them. This is a chance for me to be different characters and explore different ranges of acting in one show.”
A series of narrators led by junior Tess Lillibridge keep the musical chugging along as they introduce each performance. In her first major role, Lillibridge took charge of her role as she wrote or helped write each of the jokes made by the narrators. Normally dressed up in her role, Lillibridge comes out for one segment in a bloodied costume and fake chainsaw and later takes part in the “All The Men In My Life Keep Getting Killed By Canderian Demons’.’ While most people are not familiar with the performance, Lillibridge considers “Evil Dead” a favorite of hers.
“There’s no seriousness in it,” Lillibridge said. “I had the idea of just totally faking out the audience. People aren’t going to expect the person who comes on stage in a suit every time to walk on stage bloodied with a chainsaw.”
Preparing a musical from scratch in March was “rough” according to Lillibridge, but Funk stated students were just excited to get back on stage for the first time in over a year.
“I know that it was very difficult for the kids last year when the spring musical was cancelled,” Funk said. “There was no fall show either. Most of these kids are very theater-oriented. I’ve worked with most of them before through Act One. They have loved simply getting back to performing and being in a familiar environment.”
Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Masks will be required for the audience. The cast hopes people will come out to support a live show.
“Our goal is for everyone to nail their performance and for everyone to come out and have fun,” Wirth said.
Check more photos of “The Show Goes on” on Page 7 of this issue.