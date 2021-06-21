On June 11th, Vinton-Shellsburg Chapter Officers Annabelle Newton, Grace Schminke, Paul Herger, Clayton McKenna, and Rachel Rollinger attended the Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference at Hawkeye Community College with teams from FFA Chapters across Northeast Iowa. Chapter Vice-President, Josh Wiley, also served in the position of District Reporter to help facilitate sessions.
The COLT Conference is an opportunity for leadership growth, where officers went through different sessions to help with teamwork and communication. Those sessions included Agvocate, Sell It!, Connect, and My Personality. With these sessions the new officers learned different lessons on leadership skills and how to determine and work with different leadership types. The officers then split into sessions about their different officer positions and learned about the different qualities and things that those offices should know.
After talking about the day on the ride back the officers were asked something they learned and Paul Herger’s idea, “sometimes in leadership there are obstacles” led to a fruitful conversation about the challenges the next year will bring and how to overcome them. The officers learned a lot through this conference and they all had an overall great time.