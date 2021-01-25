The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter held their annual holiday party on Friday, January 15th at the high school. The party consisted of an afternoon full of playing games, conversing among each other, and eating pizza together. Even though they wore masks, smiles were visible on the faces of all in attendance as they were able to celebrate the end of the semester and prepare for their upcoming classes. It was a great time for members to bond and celebrate another calendar year completed, especially with all the struggles of COVID-19 throughout the year. President of the chapter, Emma Wiley, said “It was a really fun time and it was enjoyable to just spend time with one another. My favorite part was the games we played, including UNO and the spoons card game.” Overall, the afternoon was a success given the circumstances. Everyone seemed to have a great time and were glad they came.
