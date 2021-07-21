The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA chapter always strives to stay active during the summer and get members excited for the upcoming year. That’s why the FFA chapter was excited to try a new recreation activity and took 11 members to the Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo! After holding an open sign up online, on Monday, July 12th, members spent the day at the water park on all the fun and fast rides, enjoying some snacks, and lounging in the Lazy River and Wave Pool. After returning, they held the monthly chapter meeting at the high school while enjoying pizza.
VS FFA Members Take On Lost Island
- By Isabel Mullinex VS FFA Co-Reporter
