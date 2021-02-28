Vinton-Shellsburg FFA capped off National FFA Week with a busy spaghetti drive-up supper on Friday, raising nearly $1,900 to help send students to the State FFA Convention next school year.
“It was really awesome to see the community turnout the way they did,” Gabby Powers, FFA Advisor said. “What was even more impressive were the students. We had 10 sign up to help today and ended up with about 30 showing up.”
Students jumped right in with various duties including cooking spaghetti and garlic bread in the FCS kitchen, bussing food to the staging area and others put packaging the meals. Even with this cooperation, chapter president Emma Wiley found herself “stressed” when a line of cars formed almost immediately at 5:00 p.m.
“We knew it was a good thing,” Wiley said. “The more people we could serve, the more people we can send to the State Convention. I am so thankful for the community coming out.”
Powers estimates over 200 meals were served to hungry patrons over two hours. The chapter continuously ran out of food and had to send someone to the store to grab more items. By the time 7:00 p.m. hit, the line was gone and members relaxed after a busy couple of hours.
“I was dreaming when I bought three sets of 125 containers for this,” Powers said. “We never thought we’d be anywhere close. We had a plan going into this, but it all kinda blew up in our face with so many coming early. Some kids were here at 4:00 ready to cook and others gravitated outside to work in the barn to greet drivers. They all took on responsibility.”
This is the first year VS FFA has done a spaghetti supper. Wiley drew inspiration from a supper fundraiser her church did.
“We knew spaghetti wouldn’t take long to cook,” Wiley said. “We then made it into a drive through event.”
National FFA Week is celebrated from February 20-27.