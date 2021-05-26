The 2021 season came to an end for Vinton-Shellsburg and Benton girls golf at their Regional meet in DeWitt on Monday as the Vikettes finished sixth and the Bobcats ninth with no individuals moving on to State this year.
“Our team was able to play this course on Sunday for practice purposes,” VS coach Janet Woodhouse said. “I think that saved a lot of strokes. It’s a challenging course to walk, but it plays the same for everyone. I was pleased with our play.”
Senior Christina Harrelson and junior Kate Hyland each carded 102 to lead the Vikettes, a “major accomplishment” for Hyland according to Woodhouse considering the junior had never golfed before March 15. Junior Brynn Patterson followed with a score of 112, senior Abbye Hendryx with a score of 115. Junior Aly Smith carded a 117 and junior Carly Bendull at 128 to round out scores.
“Brynn had two solid rounds and she had never played nine holes before our 2021 season,” Woodhouse said. “I could count on Aly Smith and Carly Bendull. Aly steadily shot lower scores; Carly was thrust into the #1 spot and held her own this season! Except for Abbye Hendryx we had very limited varsity experience and no season due to Covid in 2020.”
Benton was led by sophomore Emma Schwake with a score of 113, followed closely by sophomore Ava Heeren with a score 0f 114. Sophomore Madelyn Wolf carded a 116, senior Tiffany Schnor 125, junior Ella Hayden 130 and junior Sidny Miner 140.
“I am proud of the way these girls battled day in and day out,” Benton coach Travis Dirks said. “They didn’t complain, and they came ready to play. We started from scratch day one with so many new golfers and ended a season I didn’t want to end. We had made so many strides and improvements that it was only a matter of time before we put it all together as a team.”
The Bobcats expect to bring back 11 of 13 girls next year and seven of eight varsity girls who received experience this season. Dirks also noted the program may have several middle school girls coming up with “talent and experience.”
“The future is bright for the Benton girls golf team,” Dirks said. “I also see the dedication of this team. I guarantee there will be girls on this team playing a lot of golf this summer and improving their game. I can’t wait to see the progress when we are finally able to take the course next spring.”
While the Vikettes will miss seniors Harrelson and Hendryx, the program has a number of athletes who are capable of playing varsity roles next season if they continue to play and work on their game this summer, according to Woodhouse.
“Coach Boggess, Pro Pat Zedrick and I know it’s more than wins and losses on the score sheets,” Woodhouse said. “We had a team that well represented VS and we three are grateful for a season that was filled with winning experiences thanks to our 23 golfers.”