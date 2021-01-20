The third annual Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) Girls State Tournament has grown from approximately 80 female high school wrestlers packed into Waverly-Shell Rock’s high school gym its first year to over 450 wrestlers signed up to compete inside the new Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday. 10 of those wrestlers will be from Vinton-Shellsburg.
“Tournaments for girls wrestlers grow each year,” VS coach Brian Sheston said. “We love to add these opportunities and this tournament is still the best way for our girls to face against other girls from across the state.”
VS had four female wrestlers in the program last year, including two seniors that graduated and left junior Bailey Weeks as the lone returner this season. But Weeks is hardly alone as she recruited nine other girls to join her this season.
“A few schools like Osage and bigger schools have big teams for girls wrestling,” Weeks said. “It’s cool that we have that here and we’re able to compete in duals with a bigger group this season.”
Weeks comes from a family of wrestlers. Her father wrestled and both her older brothers wrestled while in high school. When she saw Lillie Lamont and Amelia Birker go out for wrestling last season, Weeks went out with her family’s total support.
“My brother and coaches were a lot of help and really pushed me my first year,” Weeks said. “It was definitely a learning experience and also really fun. My first meet was a home meet against Independence. I pinned the girl in the first period and it built my confidence from there.”
Senior Geordyn Webster went to dual meets last season, where she watched last year’s girls team perform and was interested in the idea of joining them on the mat. After the State Wrestling tournament, Webster committed to going out this season. She quickly transitioned for swimming to wrestling, but had to quarantine at the beginning of the season due to COVID. When she did get on the mat against a Solon girl, Webster pinned her opponent in 30 seconds.
“I don’t know if she had wrestled before,” Webster said. “Since we have a team of our own, we get to learn about the physicality and mental toughness of the sport from each other.”
The girls still practice at the same time as the boys and are coached by Sheston and his staff in the same manner. According to Sheston, coaching a team new to the sport is about individual workouts and trying to challenge wrestlers at different levels to get better.
“Everyday we want to get everyone better and hopefully catch up,” Sheston said. “I think we've seen with a couple of them catch up to Bailey and give her some competition.”
The girls state tournament is still open to any high school girl in Iowa. There is no qualifying meet or tournament to decide seeding. Wrestlers are not required to go, but all 10 VS girls will make the trip on Friday and compete.
“It's very nerve wracking to think about going to State just because I’m new to this,” Webster said. “I know it’s new to a lot of girls who are planning on going. I think it's gonna be really exciting and I’m ready to put my best effort forward.”
Weeks finished eighth at her weight class in 2020 and noted how competitive the event was despite being open to any female wrestler in the state. What’s different this year is Weeks knows more moves and is “back in the groove” after several JV matches this season. She also will not be going to State alone.
“We all want to go down and beat the people we know we can beat,” Weeks said. “We want to try our hardest to wrestle for championships.”
Sheston stated goals and expectations are different among the girls. Some are just happy to even have the ability to compete, while others are focused on advancing as far as they can Friday and Saturday.
“Bailey and Bree Swenson both have higher expectations and aspirations to get on the podium,” Sheston said. “They all seem to enjoy themselves and the positive talk about girls wrestling gets around the school. I feel that’s one of the reasons we had so many girls come out this year.”
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the IWCOA Girls State Tournament for VS as well as wrestlers competing from Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Union in Tuesday’s Vinton Eagle.