The Vinton-Shellsburg High School chapter of the National Honor Society welcomed two senior and 28 juniors into their ranks on Monday. The following are the newly inducted members:
Seniors: Alexis Dighton, Allison Kemp. Juniors: Zena Aragon, Natalie Armstrong, Rachel Bane, Abby Bartz, Carly Bendull, Hannah Crane, Abigail Elwick, Kortney Etten, Renee Gram, Leah Hendrickson, Megan Hendrickson, Katelyn Hyland, Charlee Johnson, Kaden Kingsbury, Morgan Lang, Hannah McGowan, Kinzzy Miracle, Gunnar Moen, Isabel Mullinex, Brynn Patterson, Chase Rippel, Alexis Smith, Jamin Stiefel, Ashlee Thomas, Samantha Walton, Bailey Weeks, Jozee White, Logan Zearley.
Current Members: Isaac Allsup, Brayden Almquist, Madison Atkinson (President), Kailey Bahmann, Ayden Bearbower, Clarissa Carolan, Kallea Christy, Ellas Colsch, Marjorie Davis, Emma Dickinson, Sophia Dilley, Brooks Erickson, Kayla Griffith, Christina Harrelson, Conner Hicok, Lucy Howes-Vonstein, Katelyn Humiston (Secretary), Kyla Jeffrey, Brynn Johnson, Elijah Kalous, Noah Lindauer, Keira Ott, Jesse Pladsen, Eli Powers, Lydia Radeke, Maren Redlinger, Caleb Rickels, Ethan Rollinger (Vice President), Josephine Sagan, Julius Sloop (Treasurer), Aza Swayzer, Chloe Tharp, Emily Trinkle, Jaden Voshell, Carly Williams