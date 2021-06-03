It’s not been an easy start to the season for Viking baseball and Tuesday’s 17-1, 17-0 sweep by Marion was just the latest in a series of lessons for new head coach Cody Robertson and a young VS squad.
“Marion returned a lot from last year, including a quality pitching squad,” Robertson said. “I expect them night in and night out to be doing a lot of damage in the WaMaC.”
Yet that wasn’t going to stop the Vikings from competing on their home field against the third-ranked team in 3A. VS attempted to strike early in the pitching count and take advantage of fastballs. Senior Landyn Rowe’s RBI scored sophomore Curtis Erickson for the lone run of the evening. 11 pitching errors and four in the field lead to 17 runs for Marion to end in four innings.
“We didn’t make as many defensive plays as we needed to,” Robertson said. “We have to limit our errors, stay under control and make teams work for runs.”
Much of the same hampered the Vikings in the nightcap. Three fielding errors and nine pitching errors were mixed in with nine walks to afford Marion a four-inning 17-0 win. VS did not have a hit in loss.
“We threw a lot of strikes and that’s what we want to see,” Robertson said. “Hitting against the top pitching staff in the conference is no easy feat. I felt we had quality at-bats. Our confidence was not lacking. A lot of young guys are learning how to play at the varsity level.”
VS (0-4) will travel to Monticello on Friday and Maquoketa on Monday.