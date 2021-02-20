There is nothing quite as rewarding to a shooter like seeing their shots fall consistently. Add a county rivalry in the mix to hitting your first several threes in a row and VS senior Ryan Moore felt like he was on top of the world on Friday.
“That’s my shot, right from the corner,” Moore said. “I started on fire. I just stayed focused and drilled them.”
That hot start gave the Vikings proved to be the difference to take down their rival Bobcats 55-37 for the first time in Benton since 2013, also achieving a season sweep in the process.
“It’s been awhile since we won here,” VS coach Joe Johnson said. “Coming off of two tough losses this week, I wasn’t sure how our guys would respond. After that hot start, I knew we were going to get the best of them the next three quarters. They were locked in. We looked like we were having fun again.”
Moore’s four threes helped put the Vikings up 19-5 after the first quarter, but credit goes to the defense for forcing the Bobcats to take tough shots and eliminating chances for Benton to get second chance opportunities.
“I think those threes put us in scramble mode,” Benton coach Larry Carlson said. “I don't want to use the term young team, but we need to be able to handle runs like that. When things get dicey, we have to settle in and play our game. We couldn’t do that, which forces us to play against two teams: ourselves and the other team.”
Benton struck a balance in the second quarter and seemed poised to outscore VS 13-11 before a halfcourt shot by VS senior CJ Rickels hit its mark to send the Viking bench and fans to their feet. Heading into halftime, the Vikings lead 33-18
“It’s really exciting to be the team that can accomplish what we did tonight,” Rickels said. “Benton is our county rival and we always want to win against them.”
VS fell into a scoring slump in the third quarter as the Bobcats edged out 10-8 only to see the Vikings come back with a 14-9 run in the final quarter. The main difference came down to rebounding as VS owned the glass 38-25, including 12 offensive boards for the Vikings. The Bobcats turned the ball over 12 times and 29.5 percent from the field, although notably assisting on 11 of their 13 made field goals.
Benton junior Aiden Harris filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists with a single turnover. Junior Kyler Mahan had eight points and six rebounds down low. Sophomore Blake Daugherty hit two threes for his six points.
“We kept on battling and played pretty tough in the second half, but unfortunately we got a little bit of a slow start that was hard to dig out of,” Carlson said. “The main thing now is to make sure we keep growing and keep trying to make plays.”
Rickels led the Vikings with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. Moore’s shooting cool down and he finished with 12 points and added six rebounds. Senior Ethan Rollinger joined in double figures with 11 points and 16 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Senior David Lapan-Islas finished with eight points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
“We forced Benton into some tough shots tonight and did a good job of eliminating second chance opportunities for them,” Johnson said. “We cooled off a little bit in the second half and [Benton] made shots. In a rivalry game, you know the other team isn’t going away. We needed to keep the same intensity through the whole game, not just a quarter or two.”
Both teams headed into the postseason on Monday as Benton (1-20) traveled to Western Dubuque (15-4) and VS (10-11) to Monticello (19-0).
“Win or lose, our guys are going to leave their best on the floor on Monday,” Johnson said. “This win over Benton means a lot and I’m glad we could cap the regular season off here.”