Vinton-Shellsburg High School will celebrate their 2021 Prom on May 1 with a Masquerade theme voted by the junior class.
The Vinton Skate Center will host the dance and festivities from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The community is welcome to come see the center transformed into a Masquerade Ball from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A grand march will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the high school auditorium before students head over the skate center for the dance.
“A huge shout out goes to your principal, Matt Kingsbury and your Superintendent, Kyle
Koeppen for making sure that Vinton-Shellsburg students were 100 percent having a Prom in spite of our current pandemic situation,” a letter sent to parents this week stated. “Many Zoom meetings were held with other WaMaC and area school principals and Mr. Kingsbury never waivered from his position that V -S would have a Prom.”
All VS junior and seniors and their guests are eligible to attend prom. The dance will feature a live DJ, a photo booth and pre-packaged food and drink. Face masks/coverings will be required for entry and while dancing. Coverings may be removed for photo ops and when seated. The letter noted chaperones and administration will be monitoring this during the dance.
This year will feature a decorated mask contest prior to prom and students will vote on their favorites during the dance. The 2021 Prom Court will be announced at 10:45 p.m. with the King and Queen revealed at approximately 11:10 p.m.
The VS Post Prom will be held at the high school from 11:30 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the next day. VS juniors, seniors and their registered guests will be required to enter Post Prom by 12:30 a.m. according to information provided to parents. Rules are in place for students who wish to leave before the end time.
Post Prom means entertainment for the students, including a hypnotist, inflatables and prizes. Despite “roadblocks” in terms of fundraising, Tressa Walton with the Post Prom Committee was confident this year’s festivities would work out.
“Our goal is that every kid who comes to Post Prom leaves with some sort of a prize or gift card,” Walton said. “The community efforts behind us this year have been truly amazing. Our hope for the juniors and seniors is that they have a fun evening that we can provide and give them some lasting memories for a lifetime. We appreciate all the parents, businesses and donors who have stepped up to help us along the way and that are coming out to help us work at Post Prom.”
Information for Prom and Post Prom has been mailed to parents and additional information about Post Prom is posted at vscsd.org under Parent Resources.