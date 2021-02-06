Stormin’ Vikes swimming made a splash at the State Qualifying Meet on Saturday at Dubuque Hempstead with a fifth place finish as a team and four events qualified for the State Swimming Meet at Linn-Mar on Feburary. 13
The 200 Medley relay of Bradyn Schlief, Carter Kirtz, Isaac Allsup, Ian Allsup set the tone with a third place finish in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:41.80, a new school record and a time that qualified them for State. CPU junior Carter Kirtz kicks off the individual success with a second place finish in 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:03.48, a new school record and State qualifier. Kirtz would take the gold in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 59.67, another school record and State qualifying time. VS senior Issac Allsup took fourth in the 100 Backstroke and continued the school record breaking with a time of 55.14, the fourth event to qualify.
Check Tuesday’s issue of the Vinton Eagle for the full story on VS Swimming and preparing for the State Swimming Meet.