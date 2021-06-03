Vikette softball earned its first win of the season in a big way on Tuesday as VS edged out 4A 15th-ranked Marion 1-0 in the first game before dropping the second 5-0.
“That’s a good Marion team that came in undefeated early in the season,” coach Bari Parrott said. “They beat Xavier 10-1 the other night. I knew we could play good ball, but tonight was the first time we put together good pitching and strong defense together in a game.”
The Vikettes went into the bottom of the sixth without a single hit. Sophomore Isabel Mullinex drew a walk and had freshman Bree Swenson run for her. Two timely hits from sophomore shortstop Abby Davis and the RBI single by sophomore centerfield Ashlie Meyer scored Swenson for what would prove to be the winning run. Senior Anna Becker went all seven innings with two strikeouts with no errors committed in the circle or out on the field.
“I wouldn’t say we hit the ball outstanding, but those hits by Abby and Ashlie were all we needed,” Parrott said. “We showed what we’re capable of defensively. This gives us an idea of what’s possible when we come out and play.”
VS dropped the second game 5-0 behind several mistakes and walks, but Parrott still saw progress made. The Vikettes had five hits in the loss, two by senior Geordyn Webster. The outfield of Meyer, Webster and freshman Julia Johnson played “lights out” on both games and Parrott noted the several diving catches he likes to see.
“We got out of some jams and I thought our defense was outstanding,” Parrott said. “Peytin (Clemensen) pitched her best game of the season. Grayce (McClintock), did a nice job coming in relief. We’re seeing constant growth even though our team has been limited with practices because of soccer, weather.”
VS (1-4) will compete in a tournament hosted at Belle Plaine on Saturday before traveling to Maquoketa on Monday and hosting Union on Tuesday.