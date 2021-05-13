Vikings soccer’s undefeated season marches on after a 3-0 win at Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday, achieving a school record 13 wins in process.
“It’s a huge achievement,” coach Kyle McAbee said. “The last school record was set in 2019 and most of these guys were part of that team. It’s kind of cool to see them at the top two seasons in school history. Hats off to them for the hard work, but we’re not done.”
Senior Ryan Moore found the back of the next 18 minutes into the first half after several close shots saved by sophomore Ryan Keller in the goal. Keller would get his work cut out for him, but the Vikings were unable to score the rest of the half.
“CPU plays a tough game,” McAbee said. “We really wanted to focus on possessing the ball today. We didn’t have a single shot on goal registered against us. Possessing the ball never really put much pressure on our defense.”
But the Viking offense did put some pressure on CPU in the second half. Senior midfielders David Lapan-Islas and Damon Swenson each had a score before VS would put in some subs and let the bench play some minutes. Keller had 16 saves in goal for the Stormin’ Pointers.
The Vikings now look to finish their goal of a perfect regular season with a trip to Solon on Friday.