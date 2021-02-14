For the first time in program history, both Vinton-Shellsburg’s boys and girls bowling teams took the trophy at the WaMaC Conference Bowling Meet held in Vinton on Friday as 10 bowlers medalled on the day.
“I’m feeling absolutely elated,” coach Amber Pattee said. “These kids have worked so hard. Winning both girls and boys says a lot about our program because I know they put in the time and effort.”
The girls team earned their first-ever conference title as four bowlers finished in the top 10 overall in the conference. Junior Anna Becker came in sixth with 367 individual pins, freshman Tori Elwick fifth with 379 pins and senior Jenna Pattee fourth with 390 pins. Only seven pins separated fourth and first as senior Christina Harrelson was crowned the WaMaC Conference Individual Champion with 397 pins. VS knocked down nearly 200 more pins as a team than runner-up Independence with 2661 total.
“It means a lot to us because during the season we’ve put a lot of work and effort into our bowling,” Jenna Pattee said. “We want to stay focused, do our best and not get down on ourselves when we’re not playing our best.”
Not to be outdone, the boys won their third conference title in a row with they placed all six varsity bowlers in the top 10 on Friday. Senior Matthew Rippel finished tenth, freshman Parker Arnold tied for ninth with 361 pins, sophomore Alex Funk eighth with 377 pins, senior Ayden Bearbower fifth with 397 pins, senior Eli Powers third with 407 pins and junior Riley Richart conference runner-up with 411 pins. In total, the Vikings knocked down 2934 pins.
“It’s crazy to win three years in a row and have that good of a team,” Bearbower said. “We lost so many people last year to graduation. It’s nice to see we can bounce back with the same force this year.”
“They both showed what a winning team is,” Pattee said. “Everyone was right there together. Listening to them cheering one another on and high-fiving each other throughout the whole tournament, I couldn’t be happier.”
VS celebrated their achievement on Friday, but quickly got ready for their separate state qualifying meets. The boys traveled to Pella on Monday for the substate meet, while the girls headed to Des Moines.