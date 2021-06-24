VINTON – Back to the drawing board.
That was the update on the district’s plan for solar power shared by Kyle Koeppen, Vinton Shellsburg Community School Superintendent, during Monday night’s board meeting.
“You’ll notice that the proposals for adding solar in the district is missing from your board packet,” Koeppen said to the meeting. “It became clear as we started looking at the proposals submitted that we should have included how the panels would be attached to the roof at the high school.”
He explained that when the request for proposals (RFP) were originally sent out “we hadn’t included that part of the plan” and when the RFPs were returned there was a variety of ways that the panels could be attached.
The district received five bids back for the project. Those bids ranged in cost from $525,000 to $700,000.
“We’ll be going back to our architect and have added how the panels should be attached,” he shared.
When first discussed the board and district staff had hoped to have the solar panels in place yet this calendar year.
“But I think it will benefit us to slow down on this project,” Koeppen said. “We can put out the RFPs later this year and then we could have construction next summer.
“I’m not sure we want to be doing the construction during the school year.”
With material shortages being reported across the country, Koeppen was asked if waiting would be an issue. “I’m told that the materials for a project this like are available,” so I don’t think that would be an issue,” he said.
In other business:
-The board approved a plan to continue with ITS Infrastructure Technology Solutions to support our technology department and its infrastructure.
“The ITS contract was for 5 hours of service per month, plus all the remote monitoring and hardware support for a fee of $2,900,” Koeppen explained. “We did seek out a proposal from the Grant Wood tech service department. That proposal would have a technicians on site for two days a week and unlimited remote service hours. The total fee for Grant Wood is $36,000 for the year.
“ITS countered with providing a technician for two days a week and unlimited remote support plus all of their monitoring of our systems for $3,200 a month ($38,400 a year). Because ITS services are more robust and they are certified/trained on all our equipment the best value is to continue with ITS at this time,” Koeppen told the board.
Having the ‘extra hands’ of support on site will be a big help to Brandon (Farmer, VS Director of Technology). “That will definitely be help at the beginning of the school year.”
ITS and Vinton-Shellsburg have been partners for a number of years. “It’s been at least 10 years that we have used their services,” Farmer told the board.
-The district will see an increase in the coming year in the insurance renewal rates.
Koeppen shared figures for the district’s auto, property and workman’s comp insurance renewal rates. “Much of the increase comes from our property value increasing from $70,074,859 to $70,998,756. He pointed out two factors that contributed to the increase. “Last summer’s derecho raised the costs for everyone across the area,” he said “and we also added an additional structure, the bus barn, to the district’s policy.
Dave Vermedahl, Three Rivers Insurance, will provide a written summary report which Koeppen said would be shared with the board at the July board meeting.
-With school closed for summer vacation, district staff is busy working on numerous projects throughout the district. “We have several projects in our buildings that are as much as four days ahead of schedule,” Koeppen told the board.