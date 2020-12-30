VINTON – As in years past the topic of offering an early retirement package met with a lively discussion during the recent Vinton Shellsburg Community school board meeting.
Kyle Koeppen, district superintendent shared with the board that a survey presented with school staff showed only a few people interested in taking early retirement this school year. However, that number was much higher when looking down the road in the future. “A survey was sent out to 46 staff members who are or will be 55 years of age prior to the start of the next school year,” Koeppen explained. “Of those surveyed 19 were certified staff and 27 were classified staff. There were 21 respondents to the survey. Of those respondents, one certified staff and two classified indicated a level of 4 or 5 on a 5-point scale on their interest in retirement. When that same question was asked if but in the timeframe of three years, 14 answered with a response of a 4 or 5.”
Health insurance was a major point of concern/interest with the respondents. Another important point stated by the majority was a monetary stipend along with payouts for unused leave.
Aside from the age requirement of 55, those persons eligible for the early retirement package must have a minimum of 15 years with the district.
Having those numbers in front of them, board member Kathy Van Steenhuyse stated that she would like “to see us what we did last year” in offering a package to staff. The package was 40% of the base salary with time paid for unused leave.
Rob Levis, board president, looked at the results from a different angle. “This may be the perfect year to not offer a retirement package. I don’t think we need to bribe people into leaving our district,” he said.
“I’ve talked about it before, where there may be a year were we don’t need to have people leave and this may be the year.”
However, Levis agreed that perhaps this could be a year that the offer was less than those in the past. “If we do less, it is a single that this is not a guarantee,” he said.
Van Steenhuyse suggested that the district could offer a package at 35% of the base salary but to leave the payoff for unused leave as it was in the past. She added that she felt it was important for the board to let staff know, so planning for the future could begin. “You believe this is can be used as a management tool,” Van Steenhuyse said to Levis. While she feels the package allows for staff to begin financial planning.
“I don’t want to create a panic among our people,” Levis stated.
“I feel if you try to have a plan a year in advance, I would like us to be as transparent as possible with our employees,” Koeppen stated.
Board members agreed that being transparent to staff to allow for financing planning was important.
Van Steenhuyse made a motion to offer an early retirement package to staff 55 years of age with 15 years of service and a stipend of 35% of their last year’s regular salary plus a payment for unused sick leave. The motion was seconded and approved by all present at the meeting voting yes to offer a package.
Interested district staff can submit their interest to central office to participate. The board will make the decision to accept any requests at a future board meeting.