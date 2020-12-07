Vinton-Shellsburg wrestling wasted little time in opening its season with a quad dual at Beckman on Thursday and a tournament at Monticello on Saturday to varying success on the mat.
“I told our team we had our ups and downs on Thursday,” coach Brian Sheston said. “When I look at our lineup, I see a lot of freshman and sophomores still learning how to compete at the varsity level. Saturday, everyone looked better and we definitely saw improvement in our conditioning we’re excited to build on.”
The Vikings jumped to a 15-0 lead over host Beckman via a forfeit, pin by freshman Aldin Swanson at 113 lbs and 6-3 decision by freshman Carter Lamont at 120 lbs. Five pins by the Blazers would make up the difference and ultimately give the host the dual 45-27.
“We bumped Brady Ortner up to 145 lbs to wrestle a ranked Beckman kid and it was a one-point match for them,” Sheston said. “I feel things deflated after that match. When we get to our upper weights, we are young and inexperienced.”
Three forfeits in the lowest weights gave VS an 18 point start against North Linn. Yet once again, the upper weights went in favor of the Viking’s opponent. Curtis Erickson at 182 lbs gave VS one last score in the match with a pin in 30 seconds flat. North Linn would win 40-30.
“North Linn bumped their weights up to take advantage of some sports, including forfeiting Brady,” Sheston said. “They had the chance to wrestle some of the less experienced wrestlers.”
VS would earn its first dual win of the season over Center Point-Urbana 54-30 to close the evening. The Vikings again opened with forfeits at 106 lbs and 113 lbs and have seven pins in tha dual, with Ortner getting his pin at 138 lbs in 1:29 and junior Caleb Rouse pinning his man in 1:38 at 220 lbs.
“This was a good way to cap off the night, with several guys wrestling really well,” Sheston said. “Carter Lamont took a good shot at Cole Whitehead, who finished State runner-up last year. One thing that we noticed was how tired this team was. Conditioning will be a big focus in practice going forward.”
Sheston saw conditioning improve in Saturday’s tournament at Monticello. Top finishers from VS included Lamont champion at 120 lbs, Swanson runner-up at 106 lbs, senior Bryce Radeke third at 132 lbs, Ortner second at 138 lbs, junior Cayden Kelly fourth at 170 lbs, Erickson second at 182 lbs and Rouse second at 220 lbs.
“There was a definite improvement in every area from Thursday to Saturday,” Sheston said. “These guys will continue to build experience this season. Maybe on Thursday nerves played a part in everything. That wasn’t the case on Saturday and that was good to see.”
VS wrestling will be at South Tama twice this week, traveling on Thursday for a dual against South Tama and Clear Creek-Amana and then a tournament in Tama on Saturday. The Vikings will host Iowa City Regina and Marion on Tuesday next week.