Despite limited numbers heading in the Zimmerman Invitational at Maquoketa on Saturday, Vinton-Shellsburg wrestling placed seventh and three Vikings took top placings at their weights.
“To bring eight guys and have three win championships is a great way to get the season started again,” coach Brian Sheston said. “We would have liked to have brought more guys along, but it's tough with Christmas plans over break. We were supposed to go to Solon originally, but the duals were cancelled and we were invited to Maquoketa along with other teams that would have gone to Solon.”
Freshman Aldin Swanson finished third at 106 lbs for the Vikings while freshman Carter Lamont worked his way down to 113 lbs to claim first place. Senior Damon Swenson won 132 lbs with a 10-0 major decision. The 138 lbs championship saw teammates in junior Brady Ortner and senior senior Bryce Radeke go head to head, with Ortner getting the pin in the second period.
“Bryce ended up at 138 lbs with some weight issues,” Sheston said. “We are trying to shift around weights going into this second half of the season and figuring out where everyone is going to go. The goal is always to get as many kids to state as we can. We want to push ourselves further each day in practice and peak when we head into Sectionals.”
The Vikings will be home on Thursday as they host Independence and Williamsburg, two teams Sheston stated were among the best in 2A. VS will also see stiff competition during a tournament at Benton on Saturday.