VINTON - With the second lowest levy rate in the past 10 years, members of the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District approved the proposed budget for the coming 2021-2022 school year Monday evening.
“The budget being proposed includes a levy rate of %15.49 per thousand which is slightly higher than this current year, $15.44,” Kyle Koeppen, Vinton Shellsburg Superintendent, told board members during the public hearing prior to the vote.
Specially the budget includes the following components:
-utilizing the Instructional Support Levy at 10% of the regular program student cost and funded through 2% income surtax and the remainder through property tax, same as the current year;
-utilizing the cash reserve levy for $233,720 to over expenses in the 2020-2021 for open enrollment out and the prior year’s special education deficit of $1,059,965;
- utilizing the management levy at $375,000, down from $785,000 during this current year;
- utilizing the voter approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) at $1.34 and funded through 5% income surtax and the remainder through property tax, same as the current year;
- utilizing the board approved PPEL at 33 cents, same as the current year;
- paying off the bond debt through debt services levy but not paying any extra toward the remaining principle of the bond.
Rob Levis, school board president, acknowledged that the levy rate is an increase over the district’s current budget “but this is down from where we were a couple of years ago,” he said.
In addition to next year’s budget, the board also approved a budget amendment for the current budget year.
“The budget amendment being proposed concerns how we can spend additional money we have received,” Koeppen wrote in the board packet.
Funding became available to the district to help with COVID expenses.
“There are four areas that we monitor,” Koeppen explained. “These include Instruction, Total Support Services, Non-Instructional Programs and Total Other Expenditures.”
Koeppen outlined the following changes:
- Under Instruction, we recommend the amount increase from $13,979,555 to $15,319,986 due to additional COVID expenses;
- Under Total Support Services, we recommend the amount be increased from $6,270,804 to $7,554,163;
- Under Non-Instructional Programs, we recommend the amount be increased from $989,000 to $1,084,489 because of the summer food program and the Farm-to-School program;
- Under Total Other Expenditures, we recommend the amount be increased from $2,791,031 to $4,782,124 so we have adequate authority based on when PPEL/LOST projects’ invoices come due (prior to or after July 1). “These projects include costs from derecho repairs, the bus barn and building updates,” Koeppen said.
He explained that the budget amendment would show where the district was spending the additional funds “so it doesn’t look like we have overspent our budget.”
With the approval of the budget and the amendment, the next step is for the district to file paperwork with the Benton County Auditor and the State of Iowa by April 15.
In other business:
- During the administrator reports, Matt Kingsburg, high school principal, shared that prom will once again be held at the Vinton Skate Center.
“Prom will be Saturday, May 1,” he stated. “Prom will be at the Skate Center and the post Pom activities at the High School as it has been in the past.”
He added that the Grand March is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. “Students will be required to wear masks at prom, but they will be able to take them off for the Grand March for pictures,” he explained.
- Spring parent teacher conferences were well attended at Tilford Middle School according to Kyle Reeve, building principal.
He told the board that over 90% of the students had someone attend conferences. “Some were held face to face, while others were held virtual or by phone,” Reeve stated.
He explained that in the past the fall parent conference would have a higher attendance rate and spring would be lower.
“We did not have the drop that we have seen in the past,” he added.
-Summer school will be held June 1 to July 5 according to Shelly Petersen, principal at the Middle School, told the board.
“Classes will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning with 1 1/2 hours spent on reading and 1 1/2 hours with math. We will have some students who will attend one or the other session while there are others who may be attending for both,” she said.
Summer music lessons will run from July 19 to August 13.
“The band lessons will held closer to the start of the school year,” Petersen explained.
“That way for those beginning students, the lessons will be a little fresher before the school year begins.”