VINTON - A workshop hosted recently by the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District (VSCSD) caused questions and concerns with local residents.
During Monday evening's board meeting, Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, shared that district hosted a workshop for its own food service staff as well as inviting staff members from the neighboring school districts.
"The event was coordinated by our UNI Sustainability AmeriCorp Volunteer," Hainstock told board members. "The group that offered to do the training was Forward Food. The district was not fully aware of the specific subject matter or the fact there was such a close connection to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS)." That organization contacted media representatives who covered the event and interviewed the trainer as well as the AmeriCorp volunteer.
The message shared during that media spot was troubling not only to the district but also to local commodity groups.
Hainstock explained that after the news broadcast, district staff has received many questions and concerns about the school's intention for the training and the district's food service program.
"VSCSD has no intention of implementing a meatless meals efforts within our food service program. We are disappointed the Human Society of the United States gave the impression we are; we do not plan to continue a relationship with them. In the future, we will be more diligent about vetting the intentions of outside presenters before they provide training or other materials to our staff, students and/or families," Hainstock told the board.
In answering questions and concerns from the public, Hainstock told the board that she had focused on the following:
- "VSCSD and our Farm-to-School (F2S) program have a goal of promoting more locally sourced food, and through the F2S work, we have purchased more locally sourced meat, apples and other products.
- "VSCSD works to provide options for our students as part of the food service program. This includes offering a salad bar at every building with a variety of fruits and vegetables, offering more than on e entree at the high school and rotating a variety of recipes through the menu-cycle.
- "In the media coverage, the training mentioned replacing meat with a plant-based item one day a week. No one from the school said this and there is no intention to do this. The presenter misleadingly tied this workshop to other, already-established efforts to promote the use of locally grown foods int eh school lunch program in Benton County. They implied that their information about plant-based diets as a continuation of such efforts, it was not."
Hainstock also told board members that she had met with local representatives from several commodity groups. “I appreciate their interest in opening the lines of communication, the desire to provide accurate information and their motivation to serve all students in the best possible way,” she said.
During those discussions, “we agreed on the following,” Hainstock explained.
- "We want healthy options for our students within the food service program.
- "We want our students to be healthy.
- “We endorse quality training for our food service staff to assist them in their jobs.
- “We support local producers and want strong partnerships with commodity groups.”
Local producers and residents in the district were in attendance at the board meeting.
“We would like to thank Mary Jo for allowing us to meet at her office and discuss this issue so we can work together,” Jenni Birker, Garrison, told board members.
Drew Fish, Shellsburg, and president of the Benton County Cattlemen’s Association voiced concerns that HSUS was allowed to make a presentation within the district, and that staff had been ‘duped’ by the organization.
During that Monday morning meeting, Hainstock told board members that the resources were shared that could support VSCSD students and staff. “This includes training for our food service staff, grants for purchasing ingredients for our high school foods class or educational resources for classroom teachers,” she added.
“Moving forward, we want to be a strong partner with patrons, parents, students, staff, commodity groups and others,” she said. “We will work together in a manner that demonstrates respect for each other as well as the community live in as we prepare our students for their futures.”